The cabinet has approved a national strategy for multiple sclerosis, Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides announced on Tuesday.

Speaking at the presidential palace following the morning cabinet meeting, Charalambides described the move as “an extremely important step in the context of the effort to enhance the care of people living with the disease.”

He said that almost 3,000 individuals in Cyprus are currently living with multiple sclerosis, with around 100 new cases recorded each year.

The strategy being put forward shall create a national registry to record such cases, work towards early diagnosis, invest in rehabilitation as well as research on the disease.

The committee will act as an advisory body, with defined objectives and timelines that shall then be communicated with the health ministry.

“We are shaping a comprehensive, modern and people-centred care framework focused on the real needs of those with multiple sclerosis and aiming to continuously improve their quality of life,” Charalambides said.

Multiple sclerosis affects the brain and spinal cord, with common symptoms including fatigue, blurred vision, light-headedness as well as muscle cramps, and at present has no cure.

The multiple sclerosis association, founded in 1986, provides physiotherapy, occupational therapy and psychological and social support to patients and their relatives.

The association has previously called for better training for healthcare professionals in relation to the disease and increased investment in research and clinical development, saying patients often face “long periods of uncertainty” before receiving a diagnosis, particularly where access to specialists is limited.

Legislation expected to be unveiled shortly will raise disability benefits across the board and remove income criteria that had excluded some people with conditions including multiple sclerosis from state support.