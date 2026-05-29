Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades on Friday said his ministry has an “essential role” to play in improving the lives of people with multiple sclerosis, in his address at an event held by the Pancyprian multiple sclerosis association to mark world multiple sclerosis day, which will be observed on Saturday.

“Transport, public infrastructure, roads, buildings, bus stops, and public service areas directly affect people’s quality of life. Accessibility is not a form of welfare, it is a prerequisite for dignity, autonomy, and active participation in society,” he said.

It is for this reason, he added, that infrastructure projects “must take into account the real needs of the people, serving safety, functionality, and easier daily mobility”.

“No policy can be comprehensive if it is not formed in dialogue and with the people it concerns. That is why cooperation with the health ministry, the social welfare deputy ministry, and the Pancyprian multiple sclerosis association is essential, so that our interventions respond to the needs of everyday life,” he said.

As such, he said, Friday’s event provided “an opportunity for the provision of information, for the raising of awareness, and for meaningful dialogue”.

“It is, above all, a day of recognition of the daily efforts exerted by people living with multiple sclerosis, their families, and those who are by their side,” he said.

He added that multiple sclerosis “affects everyday life in ways which are not always visible”, saying that “fatigue, difficulties in movement, changes in functionality, and the uncertainty which can accompany the course of the disease create real challenges”.

“For the state, the support of people with multiple sclerosis is tied to one basis principle: every person must be able to participate equally in social, professional, and daily life,” he said.

Around 3,000 people in Cyprus are living with multiple sclerosis, of whom 69 per cent are women.

The disease is a condition which affects the brain and the spinal cord, with common symptoms including fatigue, blurred vision, dizziness, and muscle cramps. It has no cure.

The Pancyprian multiple sclerosis association was founded in 1986, and provides physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and both psychological and social support to people living with the disease as well as their relatives.

It used the day to call for better training for healthcare professionals in relation to the disease, and increased investment in research and clinical development.

In many cases, it said, patients face “long periods of uncertainty” before receiving a diagnosis, especially in countries with limited access to specialists and diagnostic tools.