A 22-year-old German tourist has died after being pulled unconscious from the swimming pool of an apartment complex in the Famagusta district yesterday night.

The man was recovered from the pool at around 9.20pm and taken by ambulance to the emergency department of Famagusta general hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy carried out by forensic pathologist Dr Nikolas Charalambous confirmed the cause of death as drowning, while the results of further toxicology reports are still pending.

The investigation has been assigned to Paralimni police, which is continuing enquiries to establish the exact circumstances of how he drowned.