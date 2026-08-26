Alpha Bank’s voting rights in Alpha Trust Holdings reached 100 per cent on August 24, 2026, after the Greek bank acquired the final 69,324 shares in the company through the completion of a squeeze-out process.

Alpha Trust Holdings disclosed the change in voting rights on Wednesday following a notification received from Alpha Bank, in accordance with the relevant law governing transparency requirements for major holdings.

The acquisition increased Alpha Bank’s shareholding to 100 per cent of Alpha Trust Holdings’ total share capital and voting rights.

The final shares were acquired at €20.20 each, giving the transaction a total value of approximately €1.40 million.

The €20.20 price was the same cash consideration offered by Alpha Bank under its earlier tender offer for Alpha Trust Holdings.

The change in voting rights resulted from the completion of the procedure for exercising Alpha Bank’s squeeze-out right over all remaining shares in Alpha Trust Holdings.

The squeeze-out was carried out under Article 27 of Greek Law 3461/2006, which permits an offeror that has reached the required ownership threshold following a takeover offer to acquire the remaining shares from minority shareholders.

Following the acquisition, Alpha Bank and the parties acting in concert with it hold all shares and voting rights in Alpha Trust Holdings.

The notification concerned the 69,324 ordinary shares carrying voting rights that remained outside Alpha Bank’s ownership before completion of the squeeze-out.