A man accused of the murder of 22-year-old Bangladeshi student Shahruar Ahmed Emon pleaded guilty to all three charges against him before the Larnaca criminal court on Monday.

The defendant, who has confessed to killing the student, faces charges of premeditated murder, abducting a person with intent to murder and demanding property with threats with intent to steal.

The offences were committed in the Larnaca district in June.

The court adjourned proceedings until October 6.

A post-mortem examination found three wounds in the victim’s shoulder blade area and a wound to the left side of his neck.

According to evidence presented during an earlier court hearing, the defendant is believed to have met Emon on June 7 while travelling on a bus.

The two exchanged contact details and, according to claims attributed to the defendant in court, he formed the impression that the student came from a wealthy family.

Two days later, on June 9, the defendant allegedly bought a knife.

On June 11, he contacted Emon and told him he had found a job paying €50 a day. The student travelled to the Kofinou area that evening to meet him.

Investigators subsequently examined a series of claims attributed to the defendant concerning the events that led to Emon’s death.

The student’s body was later discovered in an open area in Kofinou. A knife was also found at the scene and taken as evidence.

According to police, personal belongings belonging to Emon were found in the defendant’s possession when he was arrested, including boarding passes and a bank card bearing the 22-year-old’s name.