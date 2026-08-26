The Animal Party Cyprus said on Wednesday that “significant and substantial differences” had emerged between its positions and those of Animal Welfare and Environment Commissioner Ilias Myrianthous following a meeting between the two sides.

The meeting took place on Tuesday, with the party saying it had clearly set out its positions, concerns and “serious disagreements” over the state’s policies on animal protection and welfare.

Among the issues raised were the creation of regional animal shelters and what the party described as shortcomings in the operation of the animal police.

The party also raised questions over the legality of the operation of a specific zoo, without naming it in its announcement.

It further called for a comprehensive nationwide census of animals and discussed a system it has proposed for registering all animals in Cyprus, with particular emphasis on pets.