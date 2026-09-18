Investment and access to financing will be central to the future development of Cyprus’ healthcare sector, according to Eurobank, which participated in the 9th Cyprus Healthcare Conference in Nicosia.

The conference, which took place on Thursday, examined the challenges and opportunities facing healthcare, with discussions focusing on digital transformation and artificial intelligence and the development of a sustainable healthcare services ecosystem in Cyprus.

Speaking at the event, Eurobank Wholesale Banking general manager Phivos Stasopoulos said that a modern healthcare system could not develop without investment and access to capital.

He argued that banks’ role extended beyond conventional lending, with financial institutions acting as strategic partners supporting growth, innovation and transformation across the sector.

According to Eurobank, healthcare has developed into a dynamic economic sector in Cyprus in recent years, with the General Healthcare System (Gesy) acting as an important catalyst.

The bank said private investment, new infrastructure and growing investor interest were creating further opportunities for expansion.

Stasopoulos stressed that the issue was not simply the availability of capital, but how effectively it was channelled into projects and business models capable of creating value for patients, investors and the wider economy.

“A modern healthcare system cannot evolve without investment and access to capital,” Stasopoulos said.

He also highlighted the sector’s increasing consolidation, arguing that greater scale could help healthcare providers make better use of technology, offer more specialised services and strengthen their competitiveness.

At the same time, Eurobank said expansion needed to be supported by a clear strategy, strong corporate governance and sustainable business models.

The bank also pointed to Cyprus’ potential to develop into a regional hub, citing areas including medical tourism, rehabilitation centres, health technology and research.

Stasopoulos said achieving this potential would require cooperation between banks, investors and healthcare providers around a shared vision for the sector’s future.

What is more, Eurobank said it remained committed to supporting investments aimed at strengthening the competitiveness, international reach and sustainability of healthcare, while also contributing to the wider Cyprus economy.

The bank described its participation in the conference as part of its broader support for sectors with high added value and strong growth potential.

It added that investment of this kind could contribute to the development of a modern, resilient and innovative healthcare ecosystem in Cyprus.