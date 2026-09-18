The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) has confirmed that all banks in Cyprus will be closed on Thursday, October 1, 2026, for Cyprus’ independence day.

The closure means customers will not be able to carry out routine in-branch banking services on the day, although digital and online banking services are expected to remain available.

Businesses should also take the closure into account when planning payments, cash deposits and other transactions that require access to physical bank branches.

Banks will resume normal operations after the holiday.