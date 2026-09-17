One person has died and 14 cases of West Nile virus have been recorded in Cyprus so far this year, as Nicosia municipality continues daily mosquito-control operations across the capital.

According to the health ministry’s medical and public health services, nine of the 14 cases recorded up to September 17 have been confirmed and five are considered probable.

One patient with a serious medical history and underlying health conditions has died after contracting the virus.

The latest figures come as Nicosia municipality said mosquito-control operations were being carried out daily, including at weekends, in areas where breeding grounds have been identified or complaints have been received from residents.

The municipality said mosquito-control treatments were being carried out along the Klimos, Kateva and Kotsirka river channels, as well as in drainage grates, rainwater wells and other areas where stagnant water can collect.

Crews are also targeting storm drains and other areas where stagnant water can accumulate.

The municipality said its services regularly inspect known or suspected mosquito breeding grounds, including abandoned swimming pools, lift shafts at construction sites, open channels and other locations where stagnant water may collect.

Complaints from residents are also investigated, with inspections extending to neighbouring properties where necessary.

According to the municipality, mosquito breeding grounds are found in around 60 per cent of cases either at the property from which a complaint was made or at a neighbouring property.

Residents have been urged to regularly inspect their homes, gardens and outdoor areas and remove standing water.

The municipality said even small quantities of water collecting in buckets, plant saucers, pet bowls, gutters, unused swimming pools and other containers can provide breeding grounds for mosquitoes.