The meteorological department issued a yellow weather warning on Thursday for isolated but heavy thunderstorms from 9pm until 5pm on Friday.

An area of low pressure will affect Cyprus, bringing increased cloud, rain and thunderstorms. Storms are expected first in the west and north before spreading to other areas.

Rainfall may reach 35 to 55mm per hour, with hail and strong winds of up to 8 Beaufort possible.

Temperatures on Thursday will reach 34C inland, 30C on the west coast, 32C elsewhere and 26C in the higher mountains.

Saturday and Sunday will be mainly clear, although isolated afternoon rain or storms may occur in mountainous areas.

Temperatures will fall below average on Friday before rising gradually over the weekend.