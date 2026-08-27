Oysho continues to strengthen its international presence with the opening of a new store at Mall of Cyprus, one of the island’s leading shopping destinations.

The new space features a 428.38-sq.m sales area and brings the latest evolution of the brand’s store concept to the Cypriot market, designed to offer a more inspiring, functional and immersive shopping experience connected to the world of sport.

Brand and experience first: sports and athleisure

The new store brings together Oysho’s sports and athleisure collections, reflecting the brand’s commitment to combining comfort, style and functionality and promoting an active lifestyle both in everyday life and through sport.

Customers can discover collections designed for a wide range of disciplines, including Oysho Studio, with garments for fitness, yoga, Pilates and barre, alongside dedicated collections for running. The offer also includes a complete selection for leisure, outdoor activities and sports.

Alongside its technical sportswear, Oysho offers a wide range of athleisure pieces, designed to transition naturally from an active routine into leisure time. Across the collections, a strong mix-and-match approach allows customers to combine different garments, colours and fabrics, with the brand’s range of leggings and their different technical fabrics playing a central role in creating a complete and versatile wardrobe.

The store design embraces a warm and contemporary aesthetic, combining natural materials, mineral textures and a neutral colour palette to create a sense of continuity and harmony throughout the space.

The façade is finished in brushed Crema Marfil stone, while the interior combines warm-toned walls and ceilings with large-format porcelain flooring, creating a bright and sophisticated atmosphere.

The customer journey is structured around a series of distinct areas, each with its own identity.

The Welcome area introduces the space with a distinctive curved tapialblock brick wall, enhanced by integrated illuminated bars that add rhythm and depth to the environment.

In the Studio area, natural oak cabinetry reinforces the use of organic materials and brings warmth to the space.

The Basics area incorporates stainless-steel fixtures and mineral-inspired finishes, while the Accessories and Checkout area combines mineral surfaces with oak wood detailing and Krion Cream finishes, alongside self-checkout points.

The fitting rooms continue the store’s natural design language with vertical oak panelling on the exterior, contrasted with clean, minimal white interiors.

A space designed around the Oysho universe

The new store has been conceived to present Oysho’s different collections in a fluid and intuitive way, guiding customers through an open and contemporary environment.

The architectural concept reflects the evolution of the brand’s identity, where design, functionality and natural materials come together to create an experience connected to movement, wellbeing and an active lifestyle.

With the opening of its new store at Mall of Cyprus, Oysho continues to expand its international presence, bringing its evolving retail concept to key markets.

About Oysho

Oysho is an international sports and leisure brand committed to innovation, quality and functionality. Its collections are designed for a wide range of sports disciplines, combining performance, comfort and design. Through its stores and digital platforms, the brand promotes an active lifestyle and fosters connections via sport and community.