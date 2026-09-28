A total of three vehicles suffered damage after a fire broke out at a car hire office in the early hours of Monday morning, the police said.

The fire broke out at around 2.18am, with the police saying that officers and firefighters travelled to the scene shortly thereafter to extinguish it.

In addition to the damage suffered by the vehicles, the police said, personal items and an electric bicycle belonging to the office’s 52-year-old male owner were destroyed as a result of the fire.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.