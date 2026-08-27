A lorry and a car overturned in an accident on the Nicosia-Larnaca highway on Thursday afternoon, with traffic congestion already building in the area.

The accident occurred shortly after 4.15pm near the Alambra bus station.

The right-hand lane has been closed as a result of the crash, while debris from the vehicles was scattered across the road, including into the opposite carriageway.

People at the scene were seen moving pieces of the vehicles from the road before police arrived.

The circumstances of the accident and whether anyone has been injured are not yet known.

Police have arrived at the scene.