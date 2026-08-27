A 23-year-old man and police officers were attacked by a gang in Limassol on Wednesday night at around 9pm.

According to the police, the man was attacked by a group of five individuals wearing hoods outside a kiosk in the Ayios Nikolaos area of Limassol.

When police officers arrived at the scene, around ten more hooded individuals assaulted them, with one individual causing damage to the windshield of the patrol car with a bat. The group then fled the scene.

The 23-year-old was taken to Limassol general hospital, where doctors determined that he had sustained bruises and abrasions on various parts of his body. He was later discharged.