Parents have been urged to be careful when buying school supplies for their children, with the labour inspection department warning that some products may contain potentially dangerous chemicals.

In an announcement on Thursday, the department said products which do not comply with legal requirements should not be available on the market, pointing to a range of substances that have previously been detected in school supplies.

Plastic products may contain phthalates, which are considered highly toxic to reproduction, as well as cadmium, which is classified as carcinogenic.

Leather clothing and footwear may contain hexavalent chromium or dimethyl fumarate (DMF), substances which can cause sensitisation and allergic reactions.

The department also warned that products such as superglue, markers, correction fluids and coloured inks or paints may contain organic solvents including benzene, chloroform and toluene, which can be highly toxic or carcinogenic to humans.

Some school supplies may themselves be classified as hazardous, for example as flammable, irritant or harmful and must therefore carry the required hazard labelling in Greek.

The announcement pointed to several non-compliant products previously identified either in Cyprus or elsewhere in the EU and registered on the European Commission’s Safety Gate system.

Examples included Chinese-made children’s markers and coloured pencils found to contain benzene and phthalates and pencils in which lead was detected. The department warned that lead is particularly dangerous and can cause neurotoxicity.

Chinese-made pencil cases have also been found to contain the phthalates DEHP and DBP, while some superglues have contained chloroform.

Nickel has meanwhile been detected in some metal pens and mechanical pencils.

Other products flagged included a Chinese-made notebook whose plastic cover contained cadmium and phthalates, as well as sports shoes in which hexavalent chromium and DMF were detected, both of which may cause allergic reactions.

Consumers were advised to regularly consult the EU’s Safety Gate system for information about non-compliant products.

Anyone who comes across a product whose safety they have doubts about should contact the labour inspection department on 22 405611, 22 405637 or 22 405609.