The Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) has announced planned power cuts across a number of communities in the Paphos district on Monday, August 31, as maintenance work is carried out on the medium-voltage overhead network.

According to the EAC, electricity will be interrupted in Goudi between 8am and 10am.

From 8am until 2pm, planned cuts will affect Pano Akourdalia, Kato Akourdalia, Terra, Skoulli, Choli and the northwestern part of Kritou Terra.

Further interruptions are scheduled between 10am and 2pm in Giolou, Miliou, Simou, Loukrounou, Kritou Terra, Pano Arodes, Kato Arodes, Ineia, Droushia and Pittokopos.

The EAC warned that the outages may not last for the entire period indicated and urged consumers to treat their electrical installations as live throughout the scheduled hours, as power may be restored earlier than expected.

The authority apologised for any inconvenience, saying the interruptions were necessary to allow maintenance work to be carried out safely on the medium-voltage overhead network.

Meanwhile, according to reports, an investigation by the EAC into last Friday’s power cuts across the island is ongoing. According to the initial announcement issued by the EAC regarding the Friday incident, the problem arose from a temporary loss of communication between the Distribution Control Centre and the photovoltaic parks connected to the distribution network.