The unexploded mortar shell that was found in Ayia Anna on Wednesday near the Kalo Chorio shooting range during efforts to put out a fire has been deactivated.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, the National Guard said that the mortar shell was destroyed at around 9.30am and no longer posed a risk to the public.

The scene had been cordoned off and the National Guard, police and forestry department were on site to supervise the deactivation.

The National Guard denied media reports that a second mortar shell had been found in the area, explaining that the second item found was an empty metal shell and did not contain any explosives.

A fire had broken out in the Ayia Anna area of Larnaca at 3pm on Wednesday, burning around six hectares of wild vegetation.

The fire was brought under full control by 5.30 pm.