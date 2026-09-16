The cabinet on Wednesday appointed Nikos Tornaritis as President Nikos Christodoulides’ special political envoy for the Cyprus problem to countries in Asia and Africa.

According to the presidency, Tornaritis will hold targeted political contacts in Asian and African countries on issues relating to the Cyprus problem, acting on the president’s instructions and in coordination with the foreign minister.

He will carry out the role without a salary.

The presidency said Tornaritis was selected because of his long political and parliamentary experience, his involvement in the Cyprus problem and his extensive international presence and network of institutional and political contacts.

Tornaritis thanked the president and the cabinet for his appointment, saying he was taking on the role “with a full sense of responsibility”.

He said he would work “consistently and decisively” to promote the positions of the Republic of Cyprus and strengthen international support for efforts to end the occupation and reunify the island.

“The Cyprus problem is a national and collective issue,” Tornaritis said.

“With unity, seriousness and credibility, we continue our efforts for a just, viable and functional solution, based on United Nations resolutions and the principles of international and European law.”

Tornaritis served for 13 years as head of the Cypriot delegation to the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, where he was elected vice-president.

He also served as head of Cyprus’ delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and as one of the assembly’s vice-presidents.