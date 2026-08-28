Eight people were arrested across Cyprus overnight for various offences as part of targeted preventive police operations, while 240 traffic violations were reported.

Police said on Friday that officers maintained an increased presence across the island, carrying out organised patrols at key locations in urban areas aimed at preventing serious crime, maintaining public order and increasing public safety.

The eight arrests concerned offences including theft, being drunk and disorderly in a public place, illegal stay in the Republic, as well as outstanding court fine warrants.

During the operations, officers stopped 375 vehicles and checked 518 people travelling in them.

Police also carried out checks at 93 premises as part of efforts to tackle unlawful activity, resulting in one report.

Meanwhile, 240 traffic offences were reported during road checks, while a further eight suspected traffic offences are under investigation. Eight vehicles were impounded as part of the investigations.

Of the traffic violations, 95 concerned speeding.

Seven drivers were reported for driving under the influence of alcohol, while two suspected cases of driving under the influence of drugs were identified following preliminary drug tests.

Police carried out a total of 160 alcohol checks and four drug tests on drivers.

Police said preventive operations aimed at tackling crime would continue daily through an increased police presence, targeted checks and operational action.