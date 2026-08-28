The right-hand lane of the Nicosia-Larnaca motorway will be temporarily closed on Friday morning for road cleaning works, police said.

The lane will be closed from 9.30am until 11am in the direction of Nicosia, on the section after the junction with the Nicosia-Limassol motorway and the exit towards Pera Chorio Nisou and Alambra.

Traffic heading towards Larnaca will be diverted through the motorway’s left-hand lane while the works are underway.

Drivers are urged to reduce their speed, maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead and follow temporary road signs in the affected area.