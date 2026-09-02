US Preisdent Donald Trump proposed on Wednesday to rename the Strait of Hormuz as the “Trump Strait”, following his precedence of ‘renaming’ Lake Ontario, located on the border with Canada, to “Lake America”.

Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote that “now we have it under the control of the United States, should we rename the Strait of Hormuz ‘Trump Strait’?.

Tehran has closed this strategically important sea passage since the war began, which broke out on February 28 with Israeli and US strikes against Iran.