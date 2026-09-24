Cyprus’ defence cooperation with other countries is conducted between sovereign states which maintain friendly relations and is fully in line with international law, defence ministry sources said on Thursday, responding to criticism from Turkey over the Republic’s military partnerships and armament programme.

The response came after Turkey’s defence ministry said earlier on Thursday that it was “closely monitoring” military developments in Cyprus and argued that the Republic’s ongoing armament activities and military cooperation with third countries could negatively affect the “delicate balance and security environment” on the island.

Cypriot Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas has signed a joint statement with his Greek and Egyptian counterparts Nikos Dendias and Ashraf Salem Zaher, pledging to “develop military cooperation and coordination” between the three countries’ armed forces to “enhance security and stability in the eastern Mediterranean region”.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, defence ministry sources said the Republic’s partnerships are developed between states which are members of the international community and enjoy friendly relations.

The same sources stressed that Cyprus’ defence cooperation is conducted on the basis of international law and, where maritime issues are concerned, the Law of the Sea, principles which the Republic respects and follows.

The sources added that Cyprus’ partnerships are not directed against any state, but form part of its relations with friendly countries and broader efforts to promote security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The comments come at a time when Cyprus is buying Israeli systems, including the Barak MX air defence system, Greece is moving ahead with the €3.035 billion Achilles Shield, much of it based on Israeli technology, and almost €1.2 billion is available to Cyprus through the EU’s Safe defence mechanism.

Meanwhile the Israeli embassy in Nicosia has told the Sunday Mail that Israel sees Cyprus as an increasingly important defence partner and believes there is clear potential for the two countries to deepen cooperation between their defence industries, including through joint projects and technology.

Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas had previously said in an interview to the Cyprus Mail, following the SOFA agreement with France, that “the Republic of Cyprus is a recognised state and has every right to conclude agreements, develop relations and forge alliances with any member of the international community it considers appropriate,” he said.

“We will not ask anyone’s permission for the agreements we make, whether they concern the country’s political activity, defence or security. The security of our citizens is non-negotiable.”