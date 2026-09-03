Dimis Mavropoulos was laid to rest on Thursday as relatives, friends, business associates and public figures gathered in Limassol to pay their final respects to the businessman and motorsport figure who died during severe storms at sea on Saturday.

Mavropoulos died aboard his boat Perla Bianca during the storm off Cape Greco, where a rescue operation saved his daughter and partner.

The funeral was held at St Kosmas the Aetolian Church in Limassol, with attendance being so high the was church unable to accommodate all mourners.

President Nikos Chirstodoulides, House speaker Annita Demetriou, former president Nicos Anastasiades as well as a multitude of other politicians made their respects.

His daughter Sylvia Mavropoulou described him as a man who “was never going to live quietly”, recalling his distinctive appearance, energy and personality.

“He was generous, he had an opinion on everything and he was incredibly entertaining,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of his family, she said Mavropoulos had been their “whole world”.

His friend Michalis Zavos said Mavropoulos would be remembered “not for the way he left, but for the way he lived”, citing his generosity, friendship and willingness to help others.

Limassol mayor Yiannis Armeftis described him as “a true Limassolian” who had played a prominent role in the city’s business, tourism and motorsport communities.

“He truly loved his city,” Armeftis said, remarking that his involvement in motorsport had made him “one of the most recognisable faces of the Cypriot rally”.

Mavropoulos also established the Cyprus historic and classical car museum, which paid tribute to him as a man with “immense love and passion for cars”, who had dedicated much of his life to “charity and society”.

Mavropoulos was also a member of the boards of the Limassol commerce chamber (Evel) and the Limassol regional tourism board (Etap).

He is survived by his four daughters and partner Tsvetanka Iskileva.