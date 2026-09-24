Rain is expected to fall in the mountains, inland, and in the southeast of the island during Thursday afternoon, following a largely clear but partially cloudy start.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 31 degrees Celsius inland and on the south and east coasts, 29 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 22 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will clear, with temperatures expected to drop to 18 degrees Celsius inland, 20 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 12 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The skies will be largely clear on Friday and through the weekend, though tempered by the possibility of locally increased cloud in parts.

Temperatures will remain stable until next week at the earliest.