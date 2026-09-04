A body found in the Paphos state forest is believed to be that of 75-year-old Erato Athanasiou, a resident of Tsakistra who had been missing for 11 days.

Media reported on Thursday that the body, found in the Kallinikos area of the forest, had been identified by relatives as belonging to Athanasiou.

Police, however, have not officially confirmed the identification.

Sigma reported on Friday that an initial examination of the body by pathologist Nikolas Charalambous found no external injuries. Samples have been taken for further testing to determine the exact cause of death.

Police told the Cyprus Mail that the final results of the post-mortem examination were expected in the coming days.

According to Sigma, Athanasiou regularly went for walks in the area, sometimes covering the same route twice in a single day.

On the day she disappeared, she was last seen on one of her usual walks near Tsakistra, where she and her husband spent most of their time.

Citing local priest Father Christodoulou, Sigma reported that as many as 500 volunteers took part in the search on some days. Members of the fire service and forestry department were also involved, while drones, dogs and helicopters were deployed.

Christodoulou said the area surrounding the village and the routes Athanasiou was known to take were among the first places searched.

The body was eventually found around 25 kilometres from where she had disappeared, in an area that was particularly difficult to access.

The priest said the site was on a dead-end road, where forestry department officers carrying out checks on water sources discovered the body.

He said the exact cause and circumstances of death would be determined by the authorities once the results of the post-mortem examination were available.

Volunteer Elena Giorgallidou told Sigma that she and her team were among the first to mobilise on the evening Athanasiou disappeared.

Under police guidance, the group began searching after receiving information that the 75-year-old had headed towards an area where she regularly went for walks.

Giorgallidou said volunteers and the authorities continued searching throughout the night. The operation was particularly difficult because of the mountainous terrain, which included ravines and paths away from the main road.