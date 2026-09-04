A fire in an auxiliary building at a residence in Liopetri was caused by a minor’s carelessness, the fire service said on Friday.

The fire broke out at 4.24pm on Thursday and was brought under control by 4.53pm after crews from Famagusta and Xylofagou responded with two fire engines.

The building and its contents were damaged by fire and heat.

An ambulance was called as a precaution after the property owner became unwell while trying to put out the fire. She did not require hospital treatment.

The fire service said its investigation, carried out with police, found that the fire was allegedly caused by the minor’s carelessness.