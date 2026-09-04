The fire service responded to fires in the car park of a shop in Episkopi, Limassol and an electrical panel at a property in Kampos, Nicosia district, authorities said on Friday.

The Episkopi fire started around 2.06am on Friday. Three fire engines from Monovolikos and Ayios Ioannis arrived and had it under control by 2.26am.

Neighbours had already doused the flames before firefighters arrived. A container on the site was damaged. The cause is under investigation.

A separate fire broke out on Thursday at an electrical panel at a property in Kampos.

Two Evrychou fire station vehicles, along with a fire engine from Kykkos Monastery and two forestry department vehicles, attended the incident.

The fire damaged the electrical panel, part of the building’s interior and exterior masonry. An investigation found that an electrical fault caused the fire.

Between 6am on Thursday and 6am on Friday, the fire service responded to 35 calls, including 10 fires, 21 special services and four false alarms.