Three training groups at three locations across Nicosia, with a preparation programme for Sports Schools

The Athletics Academy of the Gymnastics Club “Pancypria” (GSP) is opening its doors for the new athletics season, which will run from 14 September 2026 to 14 June 2027, offering children the opportunity to discover and develop their athletics skills through a structured and comprehensive training programme.

Training will be offered through three groups, at GSP Stadium, at the Strovolos Sports Centre, near Agios Demetrios Park, and at Kykkos Stadium, located between Kykkos A and B Lyceums.

The Strovolos group is exclusively aimed at children who wish to join the Running Team, which focuses on endurance running and is intended for children born in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Endurance training will also be offered through the Academy’s other groups.

A special place in the Academy’s programme is held by the Pre-Specialisation Programme, which is exclusively aimed at children born in 2014 and 2015. The programme aims to better prepare children to compete for a place, particularly with a view to admission to Sports Schools.

The GSP Athletics Academy invites children and their parents to learn more about the programme and take advantage of the opportunity to attend free trial training sessions, joining an organised environment that combines physical activity, appropriate coaching and the development of athletic skills.

For more information, visit the Club’s website: www.gsp.org.cy while for information and registrations, call 97664475 (Monday–Friday, 15:30–19:00).