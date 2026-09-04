More than 4,500 people visited the Polis Latsios Maritime and Cultural Museum during its first year of operation, the Municipality of Polis Chrysochous said on Friday.

A total of 4,517 visitors passed through the museum, including families, students, organised groups and visitors from across Cyprus and abroad.

The municipality described the first year as an important milestone for the cultural venue, which aims to showcase the maritime history of Cyprus and the wider Mediterranean, with a particular focus on the Akamas region.

The museum’s exhibition is spread across four rooms and features collections and thematic displays exploring the relationship between the sea and the history and culture of the area.

Visitors can also use interactive games, historical maps, photographs, videos and virtual and augmented reality applications.

The museum combines art, science and technology to offer an interactive experience for visitors of all ages.

Through its exhibits and digital applications, visitors can explore more than 30 centuries of Cyprus’ maritime history and the role of the sea in the development of civilisation.

The municipality said the museum also has a strong educational focus, with families and students forming an important part of its first year of operation.