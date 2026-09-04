Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas on Friday stressed the importance of the National Guard’s mission in a country that has been under Turkish occupation for 52 years, calling on new military students heading to Greece to serve with integrity, discipline and a sense of responsibility.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Ilias Papakyriakou camp in Athalassa for students admitted to Greece’s higher military academies and non-commissioned officer schools, Palmas congratulated them on their admission.

He said the ceremony marked the beginning of a new period of responsibility and service to the National Guard, adding that the students had consciously chosen to dedicate their careers to serving their country and defending its freedom, independence and territorial integrity.

The military and academic training they receive, he said, would equip them with the knowledge and skills needed to meet the demands of military life and develop into leaders capable of inspiring confidence, guiding those under their command and making decisions under pressure.

Palmas urged the students to embrace military values based on honour, duty, discipline, integrity and selfless service to the common good.

“Be demanding first and foremost of yourselves. Set the example before asking others to follow it,” he said, adding that respect and trust were earned daily through conduct, consistency, integrity and personal example.

He warned that their time at military academies would not be easy and would involve demanding conditions and decisions under pressure, but urged them to view such challenges as opportunities for personal development.

Turning to the National Guard, Palmas said the students would in a few years become the leaders responsible for guiding its personnel and carrying out its mission with professionalism and determination.

“The National Guard needs you,” he said, stressing the need for officers with knowledge and judgement who view military service as a lifelong commitment.

The strength of the armed forces, Palmas added, was not measured solely by equipment, weapons systems and operational capabilities, but primarily by the people serving in them, their character, training, discipline and morale.

He also thanked the students’ families for their support and expressed confidence that the new recruits would live up to the expectations of the state, the National Guard and the Cypriot people.