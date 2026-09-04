payabl. renews its commitment as Title Sponsor of one of Cyprus’ leading international sporting events for a third consecutive year

Olympiacos BC, Aris BC, Crvena Zvezda and Maccabi Tel Aviv will compete in Nicosia from 11–13 September

payabl. will power in-venue payments through its payabl. in-store solution, connecting transaction activity through payabl.one

4 September 2026, Nicosia – payabl., a European financial technology provider, today announced its return as Title Sponsor of the payabl. Basketball Tournament “Neofytos Chandriotis” for a third consecutive year.

Now in its seventh edition, the tournament returns to the Tassos Papadopoulos–Eleftheria Stadium in Nicosia from 11–13 September, bringing together four leading European basketball clubs: Olympiacos BC, Aris BC, Crvena Zvezda and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The tournament has grown into one of Cyprus’ leading international sporting events and an established fixture in the European basketball pre-season calendar, attracting thousands of fans to Nicosia and some of the continent’s most recognisable clubs.

payabl.’s role extends beyond title sponsorship. Its in-store solution will be deployed throughout the arena, enabling fans to make fast card and contactless payments across food and beverage outlets, merchandise points and other participating merchants.

Payment activity can also be managed through payabl.one, bringing in-store transaction data into one platform and giving organisers and merchants greater visibility over payments during one of the busiest sporting events on the Cypriot calendar.

Marios Tsiailis, CFO of payabl., said: “The Neofytos Chandriotis Tournament has become an important fixture for European basketball and for Cyprus, and we are proud to put the payabl. name behind it for a third consecutive year.

“For us, the partnership is also about doing what we do best. Thousands of fans will move through the arena over the course of the tournament, creating significant peaks in payment activity for the businesses operating there. By providing the technology behind those transactions, we can help make the experience simpler for fans and give merchants the reliable infrastructure they need when demand is at its highest.

“As a company headquartered in Cyprus, it is particularly meaningful to support an event that brings international attention to the island while contributing to the local community.”

On behalf of the organisers, Panicos Constantinou said: “Our partnership with payabl. has developed alongside the tournament over the past three years. Their support helps us continue bringing some of Europe’s leading basketball clubs to Cyprus, while their payments technology plays a practical role in delivering the event itself.

“As the tournament continues to grow, having a partner that can support both the fan experience and the businesses operating throughout the arena is increasingly important. We are delighted to have payabl. alongside us again in 2026.”

The partnership also continues the tournament’s wider community mission. The event honours the memory of Neofytos Chandriotis, a young Cypriot basketball player who died in 2015, with proceeds supporting the Neofytos Chandriotis Student Medical Care Fund at the University of Cyprus.

As Title Sponsor, payabl. will feature across the tournament through on-site branding, LED and scoreboard advertising, as well as digital and social media activations.

The renewed partnership forms part of payabl.’s wider commitment to Cyprus and to supporting sporting and cultural events that connect local communities with international audiences. More than 15,000 spectators are expected across the tournament programme.

About payabl. in-store

payabl. in-store enables businesses to accept fast, secure card and contactless payments through physical POS terminals. Transaction activity can be viewed through payabl.one, connecting in-store payments with a business’s wider payment activity and providing greater visibility and control from a single platform.

From retail and hospitality to large-scale events, payabl. in-store is designed to help businesses process payments reliably during both everyday trading and periods of peak demand.

To learn more about payabl. in-store and its wider acquiring solutions, visit payabl.com/pos-terminal