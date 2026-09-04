Rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected in parts of Cyprus on Friday afternoon, with temperatures reaching 37C inland.

The day will begin mainly clear before clouds gradually develop, bringing local showers and possible isolated thunderstorms, mainly over the mountains and in some inland areas. Hail may also fall during thunderstorms.

Winds will initially be light southerly to southwesterly at 3 Beaufort, later becoming mainly southwesterly to northwesterly at 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Temperatures will rise to around 37C inland, 31C on the west coast, 33C along the remaining coasts and 26C in the higher mountains.

Friday night will be mainly clear, although increased low cloud is expected at times along the coast. Thin fog or fog may form locally later in the night and around dawn.

Temperatures will fall to around 22C inland, 23C on the coast and 17C in the higher mountains.

On Saturday, increased cloud after midday is expected to bring isolated rain or thunderstorms, mainly over the mountains and inland.

Sunday and Monday will be mainly clear, with temperatures rising further after remaining at similar levels on Saturday. Temperatures are currently slightly above the seasonal average.