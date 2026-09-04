A section of Byron Avenue in central Nicosia will close from Saturday for works to upgrade the EAC transmission network, Nicosia Municipality said on Friday.

The closure will be in place from 4am on Saturday until 5am on Monday, while earthworks and high voltage cable installation are carried out.

The section between Griva Digeni Avenue and the Secretariat of the Cypriot Presidency will close to traffic in the direction of the Greek Embassy.

A second section, between the Secretariat and Michalakis Karaolis Street, will also close.

Traffic will be diverted onto the opposite side of the road before returning to the normal lane towards Griva Digeni Avenue at the Michalakis Karaolis traffic lights.

Only left turns will be allowed at Michalakis Karaolis Street, on the ministry of finance side, towards Griva Digeni Avenue.

Only right hand turns on the section continuing from Gladstonos Street will be allowed towards the same avenue.

Residents will still have access to the closed parts of Byron Avenue.

Authorities advise drivers to heed temporary signage and traffic police guidance, opting for alternative routes to minimise delays.