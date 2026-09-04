New Zealand’s tour of South Africa is deliciously poised for a grand showdown on Saturday, with the two sides having won a test each and with everything to play for in the third.

Some 87,500 spectators are expected at Soccer City in Johannesburg for the clash, which is the last on South African soil before the series, dubbed “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry”, concludes on September 12 in Baltimore, in the U.S.

Many purists see the last match as more of an exhibition affair, making Saturday’s contest the de facto final of the All Blacks’ first full-scale tour of South Africa in 30 years.

The first two encounters offered a fascinating contrast in approaches and much the same is expected with the Springboks’ power game up against the speed and slick handling of the Kiwis.

Forward dominance should have seen South Africa to victory in the opening test at Ellis Park in Johannesburg but their desire to drive the New Zealanders into the ground backfired and allowed the All Blacks to counter and post a deserved 33-16 victory.

FORWARDS SEEK UPPER HAND

The Springboks then again used their pack to get the upper hand in last Saturday’s second test in Cape Town but this time took the opportunities to get ahead on the scoreboard and had enough to win 33-26, even allowing for a late All Blacks’ comeback.

New Zealand on Thursday made three changes to their forwards for the third Test in search of more lineout cohesion and an injection of energy, with the 111-cap hooker Codie Taylor the significant casualty.

South Africa have lost fullback Damian Willemse to a hamstring injury in the only change to their lineup, but could yet shuffle things around as coach Rassie Erasmus did just hours before the second test – causing much consternation.

Erasmus altered his lineup twice after initially naming it and has been accused of breaching the spirit of the sport.

Rugby’s major competitions dictate teams must be announced 48 hours before the match and can be changed only in the event of an injury but Erasmus took advantage of no such regulation being in place for the New Zealand tour.

The All Blacks have since shrugged off the mischief-making but Rennie did accuse the Springboks of illegal scrummaging tactics, which led to a furious four-letter reaction from Erasmus.

It has heightened the tension ahead of the test and added heat to what is already predicted to be a spicy spectacle.