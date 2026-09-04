Thursday, 17 September 2026, at 19:00

The volume Cyprus Insula – History, Memory, Reality, published on the occasion of the exhibition of the same title, currently on view at the BoCCF, marks the relaunch of the Foundation’s publishing programme.

The publication documents, both visually and interpretively, the exhibition’s over two hundred exhibits, including archaeological finds, folk art objects, contemporary artworks, interactive and immersive digital applications, heirlooms and archival material.

In addition, the volume includes twelve original essays by academics, cultural professionals, and writers, drawing on lived experience, academic research and personal reflection. These texts explore diverse aspects of the Cypriot experience, as well as historical events and circumstances that have shaped facets of Cyprus’s cultural identity. In this way, the discussion initiated by the exhibition extends beyond the museum space and beyond the duration of the exhibition itself, promoting multiple perspectives and a plurality of narratives.

Anna Marangou and Dr Athanasios Vionis will share their thoughts and reflections on the publication.

The presentation will be in English. Wine and cheese will be offered following the presentation.

During the event, the copies of the book will be available for purchase at a special discounted price.

Anna Marangou is an archaeologist and art historian with an extensive body of published work and significant experience in organising exhibitions and cultural initiatives focused on Cyprus’s cultural heritage, its study, preservation and promotion.

Dr Athanasios Vionis is Associate Professor in Byzantine and post-Byzantine Archaeology and Art at the Department of History and Archaeology at the University of Cyprus and former Director of the Archaeological Research Unit (2020-2024).

Publication Credits

Editors: Dr Yiannis Toumazis and Demetra Ignatiou

Design: Popi Pissouriou

Copy-editing and Proofreading: Stavros G. Lazarides

Exhibition Photography: Kyriakos Xristodoulides

Printing: Kailas Printers and Lithographers Ltd

Bookbinding: Artistic Bookbinding Workshop K. Serpetinis

Original Texts by: Dr Jennifer M. Webb, Dr Nicoletta Demetriou, Dr George Georgiou, Dr Nikolas Bakirtzis, Okcan Yıldırımtürk, Dr Loizos Kapsalis, Dr Maria Hadjiathanasiou, Dr Panayiota Pyla, Dr Petros Phokaides, Neşe Yaşın, Dr Petros Papapolyviou, Stavros Christodoulou, Dr Yiannis Toumazis and Demetra Ignatiou

* The typeface Ghost Town that was used for the title of the exhibition and the publication is designed by Omiros Panagides and Vassilis Georgiou

Date: Thursday, 17 September 2026

Time: 19:00 p.m.

Venue: Andreas Patsalides Lecture Hall – Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, 86-90 Faneromenis Street, 1011 Nicosia

Events take place with observation of all necessary protection measures for the health and safety of visitors and staff and are accessible to individuals and groups with disabilities.

You can find more information on the website of the Cultural Foundation: www.boccf.org , on the official pages of the Foundation on Facebook & Instagram (@boccf)