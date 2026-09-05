Two University of Cyprus researchers have secured European Research Council (ERC) Starting Grants worth around €1.5 million each to carry out five-year cancer research projects, the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) said on Saturday.

Dr Myrofora Panayi and Dr Maria Kalli will each receive funding for ambitious research projects in cancer, bringing a combined €3 million in ERC funding to Cyprus.

The RIF said the achievement demonstrated the quality and international competitiveness of Cyprus’ research ecosystem, while highlighting the importance of targeted investment in research talent and excellence.

“This important new achievement confirms the quality and international competitiveness of Cyprus’ research ecosystem,” the RIF said.

It added that the success also highlighted “the value of targeted investment in talent and research excellence”.

The foundation supported the development and preparation of both successful proposals through research funding under its VISION ERC Programme, as well as through proposal review services.

The VISION ERC Programme is designed to encourage more outstanding early-career and experienced researchers to participate in ERC funding calls.

The programme is co-funded by the Republic of Cyprus and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) under the THALIA 2021-2027 Programme.

The RIF said the results demonstrated the scale of funding that could be generated through relatively modest national investment in research talent.

A national investment of €100,000 helped secure €1.5 million in ERC funding for each researcher, representing a 15-fold leverage effect on the original investment.

“This represents a leverage effect of 15 times the original investment, turning a modest national contribution into world-class research funding and opportunities for Cyprus,” the foundation said.

The latest grants add to Cyprus’ record of attracting competitive European research funding and are expected to support advanced cancer research while strengthening the country’s position within the international research community.