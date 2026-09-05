European Union member states produced 34.4 billion litres of beer throughout 2025, according to a report from Eurostat.

The output figures represent a slight decline of 0.7 per cent when compared with the total volume recorded in 2024.

Despite the minor annual drop, overall brewing activity across the bloc recorded a 2.2 per cent increase compared with the levels produced in 2020.

The vast majority of the total volume comprised standard alcoholic beverages, with 32.3 billion litres containing an alcohol content exceeding 0.5 per cent.

In contrast, low-alcohol beverages containing under 0.5 per cent alcohol along with non-alcoholic beer variants accounted for 2.1 billion litres of the total production.

Germany maintained its position as the leading beer producer in the EU during 2025, brewing 7.4 billion litres across the twelve-month period.

The German output accounted for 21.6 per cent of all sold production within the European Union.

Spain secured the second rank among member states, contributing 5.3 billion litres to represent 15.5 per cent of the total EU volume.

Poland placed third overall, producing 3.5 billion litres of beer to claim a 10.2 per cent share of the bloc’s output.

The top five manufacturing nations were rounded off by the Netherlands with 2.4 billion litres or 6.9 per cent, followed by France with 2.1 billion litres representing 6.0 per cent of European production.