UN Secretary-General’s personal envoy for Cyprus Maria Angela Holguin has cancelled her planned visit to the island on September 10 for health reasons, according to reports on Saturday.

Sources told Politis that Holguin had been advised by her doctors not to travel by air.

She had initially been expected to arrive in Cyprus on September 7 and attend the next meeting between President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman, scheduled for September 9.

Her visit was initially postponed because of illness and rescheduled for Thursday, September 10, but has now been cancelled.

It would have been Holguin’s first visit to Cyprus since UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the island in late July.

According to the same information, Holguin is now expected to seek meetings with the two leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

She had previously been expected to remain on the island until the leaders’ following meeting, scheduled for September 16.

Meanwhile President Nikos Christodoulides on Saturday expressed hope that a document setting out existing convergences on the Cyprus problem will be ready ahead of UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin’s next visit, saying it could provide the basis for an expanded conference and the resumption of negotiations.

Asked whether the document would be ready by the time Holguin returns to Cyprus, Christodoulides said it would need to be presented to both sides and the guarantor powers.

“We hope that this document will be ready,” he said, adding that it could offer “a very good way for the talks to resume”.

Once agreement is reached, he said, the negotiating acquis should be preserved and an expanded conference convened, during which the resumption of negotiations on the basis of existing convergences could be announced.

“Once we agree on the convergences, we know very well where there are no convergences, where the divergences are, negotiations can restart from the divergences,” he said.

Christodoulides said he was hopeful progress could be made in the meantime, pointing to another meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman in the coming week.