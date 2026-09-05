Bournemouth made Premier League history in a 2-2 draw at Newcastle United on Saturday by becoming the first club to score first in their opening three games of a season without winning any of them.

Marco Rose’s side dropped points from a winning position for the third straight game as Newcastle mounted a spirited comeback, with Jacob Ramsey scoring the equaliser in the 88th minute.

Bournemouth have surrendered seven points from winning positions this season despite holding a one-goal advantage going into the 84th minute in each of their first three matches against Manchester City, Everton and Newcastle.

“Two times already in the last two games, but it is what it is,” Rose told TNT Sports.

“I’m really happy with the confidence the lads brought on the pitch today. We were so good in the first half and could’ve scored a third goal. More or less, from nothing, we conceded.

“It’s good that we are in situations to be able to winning games… We have to talk about the negatives, get better and try to finish the games.”

NEWCASTLE REMAIN UNBEATEN UNDER JAISSLE

Newcastle remained unbeaten under new manager Matthias Jaissle with one win and two draws, despite selling key players like Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes.

“Our first three games have been really good: unlucky not to win against Liverpool, a brilliant result against Spurs and a good performance today,” Ramsey said.

“There was a lot of negativity around Newcastle before the season started and hopefully we can shut them up. We’ve been doing that so far, but we don’t want to get carried away, it’s only our third game.”

Jaissle, who like Rose previously coached Red Bull Salzburg, had mixed feelings.

“We couldn’t match Bournemouth’s intensity in the first half and conceded twice,” he told the BBC. “That’s something you could avoid. But I’m proud of the team to have shown the reaction.”

For Bournemouth, the pressure is mounting as they prepare for a hectic schedule including Tuesday’s League Cup tie against Lincoln City and a Europa League campaign.

“We have to stick together,” Rose said. “I know how demanding it is for a club not used to having so many competitions. It is going to get really tough for us. We need positive results.