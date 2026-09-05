A new sailing initiative launched by the Nautical Club of Limassol is aiming to build on Cyprus’ Olympic sailing tradition by developing a competitive racing fleet, regular regattas and professional crew training.

RS21 Cyprus has been established in cooperation with the Nautical Club of Limassol (NOL), with organisers saying the project is intended to create more opportunities for both Cypriot and international sailors to train and compete on the island.

The initiative centres on the RS21, an international one-design keelboat raced by crews of four. As competing teams use identical boats, results depend primarily on sailing ability, tactical decisions and teamwork rather than differences in equipment.

The project was developed by Olympic champion Igor Matviienko and Alina Mikhina, combining professional sailing experience with investment in the new racing programme.

Matviienko is an Olympic, world and European champion and has spent much of his career both competing and working in the development of high-level sailors.

The initiative also draws on Cyprus’ own Olympic sailing record, most prominently represented by Pavlos Kontides, who became the first Cypriot athlete to win an Olympic medal and has since won two Olympic silver medals.

Organisers say the cooperation between RS21 Cyprus and NOL brings together the experience associated with Matviienko and Kontides while seeking to develop a more permanent competitive sailing structure in Cyprus.

“Our goal is to create an environment in which both local and international sailors can race, develop their skills and exchange experience as they progress towards international competition,” Matviienko said.

“For Cyprus’ professional sailors, it is also an opportunity to continue their sporting careers and develop within a new class.”

The project is intended to go beyond individual regattas, incorporating crew training, international competitions, corporate sailing events and programmes aimed at expanding participation in the sport.

Organisers stress that participants do not need to own a yacht or have extensive previous sailing experience.

Beginners can undertake training before joining a crew and progressing towards racing, while more experienced sailors can use the fleet for regular training and preparation for higher-level competitions.

The initiative is also looking to tap into the growing popularity of sailing as a recreational and corporate activity.

According to its organisers, the format makes sailing particularly suited to team-building, as crews must operate within clearly defined roles and make rapid decisions in constantly changing conditions.

Cyprus’ climate is another central part of the initiative’s plans.

Year-round sailing conditions, particularly during the winter months when racing opportunities are more limited elsewhere in Europe, could allow Cyprus to attract overseas teams for training camps and competitions.

RS21 Cyprus hopes eventually to establish the island as a winter training and racing base for international crews.

The initiative has already completed its first major competition, the Club Cup 2026, a five-regatta series which concluded on August 22.

The final regatta remained closely contested until the final race, with Vela recording the strongest performance at the last event.

Mogyla L, however, secured the overall series victory and became the first team to lift the perpetual Club Cup trophy, with Vela finishing second.

The Cypriot Istioholics team, represented by Alkis Fellas, finished fourth overall.

Organisers said the performance of local crews showed that Cypriot sailors were already capable of competing in a strong racing fleet, while regular competitions would give them further opportunities to develop.

Attention will now turn to a six-event winter racing series, which is due to begin in October.

The organisers hope to attract teams from abroad and gradually establish the competition as an international winter series.

The longer-term plan is to combine regular regattas with training camps, sailing programmes for children and adults, corporate events and professional crew development.

By establishing a permanent racing calendar, RS21 Cyprus hopes sailors will be able to train and compete consistently on the island while gaining the experience required to progress to international events.

For the organisers, the project represents an attempt to turn Cyprus’ established Olympic sailing success into a broader and more sustainable competitive sailing scene.