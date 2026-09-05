Sofia Christodoulou Makri has been elected the new president of Edek, securing 53.5 per cent of the vote in the party’s leadership election on Saturday.

According to the official results announced by Edek, Christodoulou Makri received 1,191 votes.

Koullis Mavronikolas came second with 788 votes, or 35.4 per cent, while Giorgos Kouttoukis received 246 votes, or 11.1 per cent.

A total of 2,233 Edek members voted across Cyprus, with 2,225 ballots deemed valid.

“The acting president, the leadership and the members of Edek extend their warm congratulations to the new president of Edek,” the party said in a statement.