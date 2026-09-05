Tottenham’s miserable start to the new Premier League season plunged to fresh depths yesterday as they were held to a goalless draw by Nottingham Forest – leaving Spurs without a win or even a goal from their opening three league games.

It was another frustrating afternoon for Tottenham at the City Ground, where they struggled to turn possession into genuine chances and once again failed to find the net. After defeats by Brentford and Newcastle in their first two matches, the point at Forest at least ended the losing run – but it did little to ease the growing sense of concern around the club.

Spurs have now taken just one point from a possible nine and remain without a goal after three matches. The pressure will inevitably increase if their attacking problems continue, with the club facing an increasingly uncomfortable early-season battle to find some momentum.

Manchester City, by contrast, continued their perfect start with a narrow 1-0 victory over Coventry at the Etihad.

Erling Haaland provided the decisive moment, heading City in front and reaching the remarkable landmark of 300 club goals.

Coventry refused to be overawed and pushed the home side hard, but City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma produced important saves to protect the lead.

Three games, three wins: Enzo Maresca’s side remain among the early pace-setters and once again showed their ability to grind out a result when the free-flowing football does not arrive.

There was late drama at St James’ Park, where Newcastle came from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth. Bournemouth looked on course for a deserved victory after taking control, but Harvey Barnes pulled one back before Jacob Ramsey struck in the 88th minute to complete the comeback. Bournemouth have now led in all three of their league games without winning any of them.

Crystal Palace meanwhile claimed their first points of the campaign with a 3-2 win at Fulham, helped by two goals from Tyrick Mitchell and a late winner from debutant Ben Chilwell. Fulham, meanwhile, have now suffered three straight defeats.

Brighton and Leeds shared a 1-1 draw on the south coast. Jayden Bogle put Leeds ahead, but Luka Vuskovic headed Brighton level as Leeds extended their unbeaten start to three matches.

Brentford and Sunderland also drew 1-1, while the day’s late Premier League game saw Hull City and Aston Villa meet at the MKM Stadium.

In the Championship, West Ham made a statement with a 3-0 win over Derby, while Oxford produced one of the day’s biggest shocks by hammering Leicester 4-0.

But the headline remains Tottenham’s troubling start – three games, no wins, no goals and plenty of questions for a club already desperate for answers.