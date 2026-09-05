Ten people were arrested during coordinated police operations across Cyprus overnight for offences including vehicle theft, handling stolen property, theft and traffic violations, police said.

As part of the operations, officers stopped 596 vehicles and checked 901 people travelling in them.

Police also carried out checks at 47 premises as part of efforts to tackle illegal activity, resulting in seven violations.

Traffic checks resulted in 363 violations for various offences, including 157 for speeding, while another ten suspected traffic offences are under investigation. Eight vehicles were impounded.

Officers also carried out 233 breathalyser tests, resulting in 15 rviolations, while two of five preliminary drug tests returned positive results.

Police said the operations were part of an increased presence across the island, involving organised patrols in key urban areas aimed at preventing serious crime and maintaining public order.

Police added that operations would continue daily, with targeted checks and increased patrols aimed at protecting the public and strengthening the sense of security.