Saturday will start mostly clear before clouds build after midday, bringing isolated rain and thunderstorms to the mountains and inland areas, with hail possible.

Temperatures will reach 35C inland, around 30C on the west and southwest coasts, 32C along the remaining coasts and 25C in the higher mountains.

Winds will initially be variable, later becoming mainly southwesterly to northwesterly at 3 to 4 Beaufort, locally reaching 4 to 5 Beaufort in exposed areas during the afternoon. The sea will be slight to locally moderate.

Saturday night will remain mostly clear, although increased low cloud is expected at times along the coasts. Mist or fog is forecast to form later and towards dawn, mainly over the eastern half of the island.

Temperatures overnight will fall to 22C inland, around 23C on the coasts and 18C in the higher mountains.

Mostly clear conditions are forecast from Sunday through Tuesday.

Temperatures will gradually rise until Monday, reaching slightly above seasonal averages, before dropping slightly on Tuesday.