British house prices rose in August, according to data from mortgage lender Nationwide Building Society that suggested demand held up despite an uncertain economic outlook and the impact of the war in Iran.
House prices last month were 1.6 per cent higher than a year earlier, speeding up from a 1.4 per cent increase in July, Nationwide said. The rise was below a 2.0 per cent increase forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.
Prices edged up 0.2 per cent in monthly terms in August, slightly above the 0.1 per cent rise forecast in the poll.
“Market activity and house prices have remained subdued in recent months, in part reflecting the uncertain economic backdrop,” said Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist.
“Geopolitical tensions remain high, with the conflict in the Middle East exerting upward pressure on energy prices and market interest rates.”
However, Gardner said affordability was improving.
Figures from Rightmove last month showed the biggest August fall since 2018 in asking prices for newly listed homes despite a modest pickup in activity after Prime Minister Andy Burnham took office.
Ashley Webb, senior UK economist at Capital Economics, said uncertainty over possible tax rises in finance minister John Healey’s upcoming budget could add to the restraints on house price growth in the coming months.
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