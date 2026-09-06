Airlines operated 6.9 million commercial flights across the European Union throughout 2025, according to a report from Eurostat.

The annual total represents a 3.8 per cent increase compared with the 6.7 million flights recorded during 2024.

Air traffic within the bloc has climbed steadily since 2021, returning output to a level nearly identical to the pre-pandemic benchmark of 7.0 million flights registered in 2019.

Non-scheduled commercial services, covering charter operations and specialized flights, accounted for 8.5 per cent of total EU air traffic over the course of the year.

Charter operations reached their peak intensity during the summer season, leading to heightened non-scheduled flight shares across June, July, and August.

The overall flight volume hit 648,707 total flights in June, with non-scheduled services comprising 11.2 per cent of that monthly traffic.

Activity expanded further in July to reach 690,855 total flights, of which non-scheduled operations made up 12.3 per cent.

August recorded the highest overall traffic of the year at 693,046 total flights, with non-scheduled services accounting for 11.4 per cent of the monthly total.

Amsterdam Schiphol airport in the Netherlands processed the highest number of commercial flights in the bloc during 2025, recording 488,000 movements across scheduled and non-scheduled traffic.

Paris-Charles de Gaulle in France secured the second position among European hubs after handling 476,000 commercial flights.

Frankfurt/Main airport in Germany placed third overall, managing 457,000 flights over the twelve-month period.

Among the ten busiest European airports, Athina/Eleftherios Venizelos in Greece recorded the highest proportion of non-scheduled flights, which accounted for 5.2 per cent of its total air traffic.

Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas in Spain followed with non-scheduled flights representing 4.8 per cent of its traffic.

København/Kastrup in Denmark rounded out the top three major hubs for non-scheduled service shares, recording a proportion of 4.1 per cent.