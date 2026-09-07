Police arrested 41 third-country nationals found to be staying illegally in the Republic during a coordinated operation in the Nicosia district, authorities said on Monday.
Of those arrested, 16 have already been deported to their countries of origin, while the remaining 25 were transferred to a reception facility.
Police said procedures for their return and repatriation would be initiated in cooperation with the deputy ministry of migration and international protection.
According to police figures, a total of 6,370 people found to be residing illegally in the Republic have been repatriated since the beginning of the year through forced and voluntary return procedures.
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