Police arrested 41 third-country nationals found to be staying illegally in the Republic during a coordinated operation in the Nicosia district, authorities said on Monday.

Of those arrested, 16 have already been deported to their countries of origin, while the remaining 25 were transferred to a reception facility.

Police said procedures for their return and repatriation would be initiated in cooperation with the deputy ministry of migration and international protection.

According to police figures, a total of 6,370 people found to be residing illegally in the Republic have been repatriated since the beginning of the year through forced and voluntary return procedures.