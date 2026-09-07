Customs officials seized 59 cartons of cigarettes at the Ayios Dometios and Deryneia crossing points over the last two days, the customs department said on Monday.

Officers stopped a taxi at Ayios Dometios carrying five Israeli nationals on Sunday.

A search found 49 cartons, each containing 200 cigarettes, without the required health warnings, security features or traceability code.

The tobacco was seized for destruction, and those involved were arrested but later released after agreeing to a €4,000 out-of-court settlement.

On Monday, customs officers stopped a taxi in Deryneia carrying a 49-year-old Israeli woman.

They discovered 10 cartons of unmarked cigarettes in her luggage.

The tobacco was also seized, and she was released after agreeing to pay €600 to settle the case.