For 11 years, the Allwyn Cyprus 3×3 Series has demonstrated that sport can bring people, communities and experiences together. It is an institution that goes beyond the boundaries of sporting competition, promoting participation, inclusion and connections with local communities across Cyprus.

This year’s event culminated on the weekend of September 5-6, 2026 at the Molos Seafront in Limassol, at the ‘Pavlos Kontides’ Pier, where the 12 teams that stood out across the six events held during the year competed for the title of 2026 Cyprus champions. The winning team also secured participation in an international event in Greece in 2027.

Beyond the sporting action, the public had the opportunity to watch wheelchair basketball matches, reaffirming Allwyn’s commitment to equal access to sport for everyone. The programme also included a sports seminar entitled ‘CHAMPIONSHIP: The resilience behind every victory’, featuring Lazaros Papadopoulos, Milan Trajkovic and Nektarios Alexandrou, who shared their experiences of the perseverance and resilience required on the path to success.

Recognised by FIBA, the Allwyn Cyprus 3×3 Series travelled this year from Nicosia and Paphos to Omodos, Larnaca, Protaras and Limassol, offering exciting sporting experiences to thousands of participants and spectators. Each stop helped strengthen the connection between sport and local communities while showcasing Cyprus’ cultural and natural heritage.

On September 5 and 6, all roads led to Limassol for the grand finale of another successful year. Yet the greatest victory of the Allwyn Cyprus 3×3 Series cannot be measured solely in baskets and trophies. It is measured in the experiences, the moments we shared and the human stories created at every stop along the way.

Allwyn is there for every moment of the game. There for the effort, the joy of participation, the strength of the team and the dreams that are born through sport. Because the most important moments are not only those you win, but also those you share.