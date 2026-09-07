Lottery operator Allwyn AG announced on Monday that it has repurchased 645,398 of its own shares for a total consideration of €8,628,043.94.

The transactions were executed on the Euronext Athens stock exchange between August 31, 2026, and September 4, 2026.

The repurchases formed part of the company’s implemented share buyback programme, which was originally announced on June 4, 2026.

Activity began on August 31, 2026, when the company acquired 116,094 shares for an aggregate value of €1,587,550.62, representing an average price of €13.6747 per share.

Trading continued on September 1, 2026, with the purchase of 134,995 shares totaling €1,825,199.90 at an average price of €13.5205 per share.

On September 2, 2026, the company secured 136,947 shares for €1,808,946.62, recording an average price of €13.2091 per share.

Purchases on September 3, 2026, accounted for 113,220 shares with a combined value of €1,501,467.03, executed at an average price of €13.2615 per share.

The trading tranche concluded on September 4, 2026, when the firm bought 144,142 shares for €1,904,879.77 at an average price of €13.2153 per share.

Following the completion of these transactions, Allwyn AG holds 41,183,811 of its own shares, which represents 5.10 per cent of its total issued share capital.